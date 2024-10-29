Wingara AG Faces Market Challenges and Cost Cuts

Wingara Ag Ltd. (AU:WNR) has released an update.

Wingara AG Limited (ASX: WNR) faces ongoing challenges in key Asian markets, resulting in reduced revenues and increased inventory. Despite implementing cost-cutting measures, the company continues to explore new opportunities in the agriculture sector to stabilize its financial position. With cash reserves at $831,000, Wingara aims to manage costs and restock inventory as domestic prices potentially ease in the new hay season.

