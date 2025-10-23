Winfull Group Holdings Announces Annual General Meeting with Key Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Winfull Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:0183) ).

Winfull Group Holdings Limited has announced the convening of its annual general meeting scheduled for November 28, 2025. The meeting will address several key resolutions, including the re-election of directors, the re-appointment of the company’s auditor, and the authorization for the board to manage share allotments and related financial activities. These resolutions are pivotal for the company’s governance and operational strategies, potentially impacting shareholder value and corporate structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0183) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Winfull Group Holdings Limited stock, see the HK:0183 Stock Forecast page.

More about Winfull Group Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 76,941

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$98.08M

Find detailed analytics on 0183 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue