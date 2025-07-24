Winfair Investment Co., Ltd. Announces Annual General Meeting with Key Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Winfair Investment Co., Ltd. ( (HK:0287) ) just unveiled an update.

Winfair Investment Co., Ltd. has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting, which will take place on September 3, 2025, at the Sheraton Hong Kong Hotel & Towers. The meeting will cover several key resolutions, including the adoption of financial reports, declaration of a final dividend, re-election of directors, and reappointment of the auditor. Additionally, the company seeks approval to allot and issue shares, with a limit of 20% of the current issued shares, during a specified period. This meeting is crucial for stakeholders as it addresses important governance and financial decisions that could impact the company’s future operations and shareholder value.

More about Winfair Investment Co., Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 4,666

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$176.8M

See more data about 0287 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue