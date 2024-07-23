WIN Secures $1.2M in Strategic Metals Divestment

Widgie Nickel Limited (AU:WIN) has released an update.

Widgie Nickel Limited (WIN) has divested certain nickel and lithium rights to Auric Mining Ltd, securing over $1.2 million in a strategic transaction that will unfold over the next 12 months. This deal relinquishes WIN’s holdings down to 150 meters below the surface, allowing Auric to advance its Munda Gold Project, while WIN maintains significant mineral rights deeper underground. The agreement is celebrated as mutually beneficial, granting Auric greater project control and providing WIN with immediate capital alongside long-term resource access.

