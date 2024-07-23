WIN Metals Strikes $1.2M Deal with Auric Mining

Auric Mining Ltd. (AU:AWJ) has released an update.

WIN Metals Ltd has entered into a profitable transaction with Auric Mining Ltd, divesting nickel and lithium rights up to 150m below the surface on part of their M15/87 tenement for a sum exceeding $1.2 million. This strategic move provides WIN with immediate cash flow and enables Auric to advance its Munda Gold Project, including access to in-pit water, which is crucial for mining operations in the water-scarce region. The deal is considered mutually beneficial, allowing both companies to progress with their respective projects with minimal conflict.

For further insights into AU:AWJ stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.