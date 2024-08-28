WIN Metals Ltd Acquires Butchers Creek Gold Project

Meteoric Resources NL (AU:MEI) has released an update.

WIN Metals Ltd has announced the acquisition of the Palm Springs Gold Project, now rebranded as Butchers Creek, from Meteoric Resources NL, which boasts a 357,000oz gold resource and a previous production of 52,000oz. The deal includes an upfront payment and additional payments contingent on future gold production and capital raises. The acquisition marks a strategic move for WIN to diversify and strengthen its portfolio in the gold sector.

For further insights into AU:MEI stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.