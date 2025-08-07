Win Hanverky Holdings Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Win Hanverky Holdings Limited ( (HK:3322) ).

Win Hanverky Holdings Limited has announced that its board of directors will meet on August 21, 2025, to review and approve the interim results for the first half of the year ending June 30, 2025. The meeting will also consider the declaration of an interim dividend, which could impact the company’s financial strategy and shareholder returns.

More about Win Hanverky Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 174,821

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$287.7M

