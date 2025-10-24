WiMi Hologram Cloud Reaffirms Commitment to MicroAlgo with Strategic Investments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

MicroAlgo ( (MLGO) ) has issued an update.

On October 24, 2025, WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. reaffirmed its strategic investment in its subsidiary, MicroAlgo Inc., highlighting its commitment to long-term value creation and stable governance. WiMi has made significant investments in MicroAlgo through convertible notes and direct share purchases since January 2024, increasing its stake to 61.92%. The company has committed to a 10-year lock-up agreement on all holdings, indicating no plans for sales or transfers, which underscores its dedication to MicroAlgo’s future growth and stability.

More about MicroAlgo

MicroAlgo Inc. operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing innovative solutions in the field of augmented reality (AR) technology. As a subsidiary of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc., MicroAlgo benefits from its parent company’s expertise and investment in AR technology, which is a growing market with significant potential for future development.

Average Trading Volume: 476,655

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $110.6M

