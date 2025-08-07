Wilton Resources Terminates Offtake Agreement with PT. KJBI

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from Wilton Resources Corporation Limited ( (SG:5F7) ).

Wilton Resources Corporation Limited announced the termination of an offtake agreement between its Indonesian subsidiary, PT. Wilton Wahana Indonesia, and PT. Karya Jasa Bersahabat Internasional. The termination, effective from August 4, 2025, was mutually agreed upon due to no drawdown against the facility amount. This decision is not expected to materially impact the company’s earnings per share or net tangible assets per share for the financial year ending December 31, 2025.

More about Wilton Resources Corporation Limited

Wilton Resources Corporation Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing primarily on gold exploration and production. The company, along with its subsidiaries, is involved in the Ciemas Gold Project in Indonesia, which is a significant part of its operations.

Average Trading Volume: 3,731,216

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: S$23.62M

For detailed information about 5F7 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue