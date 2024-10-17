Wilton Resources AGM Highlights and Voting Procedures

Wilton Resources Corporation Limited (SG:5F7) has released an update.

Wilton Resources Corporation Limited held its Annual General Meeting at the Temasek Club in Singapore, where the Chairman, Mr. Wijaya Lawrence, presided over the meeting with the assistance of the Group Financial Controller. Shareholders were informed that all resolutions would be voted on by poll in compliance with Singapore Exchange regulations. No questions were received from shareholders prior to the meeting, allowing proceedings to continue smoothly.

For further insights into SG:5F7 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.