Wilmar’s Subsidiary YKA Reports Strong Financial Growth in 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Wilmar International ( (SG:F34) ) has provided an announcement.

Wilmar International’s subsidiary, Yihai Kerry Arawana Holdings Co., Ltd, reported strong financial results for the third quarter and nine-month period ending September 30, 2025. The company saw a notable increase in revenue and profit, with profit attributable to owners rising by 196.96% for the quarter and 92.06% for the nine-month period. Excluding non-recurring gains/losses, profit rose by 707.76% and 745.88% respectively. These results reflect a robust operational performance, enhancing Wilmar’s industry positioning and potentially benefiting stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (SG:F34) stock is a Hold with a S$3.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Wilmar International stock, see the SG:F34 Stock Forecast page.

More about Wilmar International

Wilmar International Limited, incorporated in Singapore, operates in the agribusiness industry. It is primarily involved in the production and distribution of agricultural products and food ingredients, with a significant market focus in Asia.

Average Trading Volume: 6,722,381

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$19.6B

For a thorough assessment of F34 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue