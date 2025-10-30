Wilmar’s Indonesian Subsidiary Manager Sentenced in Sugar Import Case

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Wilmar International ( (SG:F34) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Wilmar International announced that the General Manager of its Indonesian subsidiary, P.T. Duta Sugar International, has been convicted and sentenced to four years in prison and fined for unlawful sugar importation activities in 2016. The court’s decision also resulted in the forfeiture of a substantial security deposit by DSI. Wilmar expressed regret over the disparity in legal outcomes compared to a related case involving a former Trade Minister, and pledged continued support for its General Manager.

Wilmar International Limited, incorporated in Singapore, operates in the agribusiness industry, focusing on the production and trading of agricultural commodities, including sugar. The company has a significant market presence in Asia, particularly in Indonesia through its subsidiary P.T. Duta Sugar International.

