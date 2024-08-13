William Hogan Takes Helm as Nepra Foods CEO

Nepra Foods (TSE:NPRA) has released an update.

William Hogan has been appointed as the CEO and director of Nepra Foods Inc., maintaining his significant 41.84% stake in the company, based on partial dilution. Hogan holds a substantial number of shares and warrants, indicating a strong position in the company’s future. He may also engage in further transactions depending on market conditions and the company’s performance.

