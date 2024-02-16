William B. Hart Retires from ACRES Commercial Realty Board

ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR) has released an update.

William B. Hart has announced his retirement from the ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. Board, effective at the 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, ending a tenure that began in March 2005. His departure is amicable, with no underlying disagreements regarding the company’s operations, policies, or practices. The company has expressed gratitude for Hart’s valuable contributions over the years.

