Willi-Food Shareholders Approve Key Proposals at AGM

On August 7, 2025, G. Willi-Food International Ltd. held its Annual General Meeting where shareholders approved several key proposals. These included the renewal of the company’s compensation policy for three years, the granting of non-listed options to acquire shares to controlling shareholders Mr. Zwi Williger and Mr. Joseph Williger, the re-election of directors, and the appointment of BDO Ziv Haft as the independent accounting firm. These decisions are expected to reinforce the company’s governance structure and align its compensation practices with regulatory requirements.

Willi Food Inte’s overall score is driven primarily by its strong financial performance and stable balance sheet, which provide a solid foundation. The technical analysis suggests strong momentum, though caution is warranted due to overbought signals. Valuation metrics indicate a reasonable price with a decent dividend yield.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. operates in the food industry, focusing on the import, marketing, and distribution of a wide range of food products. The company is based in Yavne, Israel, and is listed on NASDAQ under the ticker WILC.

Average Trading Volume: 17,309

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $303.3M

