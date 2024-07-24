Willas-Array Electronics Responds to SGX Queries

Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) Limited (SG:BDR) has released an update.

Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) Limited has published a response to queries from the Singapore Exchange Regulation regarding its annual report for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. The company addressed concerns following the resignation of its CFO and subsequent financial management restructurings. The full details of the company’s response to the SGX queries have been made available on the Singapore Exchange’s website.

