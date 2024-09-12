Willas-Array Electronics Announces Board Composition

Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) Limited (SG:BDR) has released an update.

Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) Limited has published a regulatory announcement in compliance with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange rules. The document, released on September 12, 2024, is available on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited’s website. The announcement specifies the current composition of the Company’s Board of Directors.

