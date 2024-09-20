Willas-Array Announces Shareholder Interests

Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) Limited (SG:BDR) has released an update.

Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) Limited has made an overseas regulatory announcement, following the rules of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The announcement, concerning the disclosure of interests by substantial shareholders, was published on the Singapore Exchange website on September 20, 2024. This disclosure provides important information for shareholders and potential investors regarding the company’s governance and ownership.

