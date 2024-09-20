Willas-Array Announces Director Interest Change

Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) Limited (SG:BDR) has released an update.

Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) Limited has made a regulatory announcement regarding a change in the interest of a director, Ms. Huang Shaoli, as disclosed on the Singapore Exchange website. The announcement, dated September 20, 2024, details the company’s board composition and references the full document for more information. No responsibility for the announcement’s contents is assumed by Hong Kong or Singapore Exchanges.

