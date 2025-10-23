Widgie Nickel Limited Announces 2025 AGM Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Widgie Nickel Limited ( (AU:WIN) ) is now available.

Widgie Nickel Limited has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) for shareholders, scheduled to be held on November 26, 2025, in Perth, Western Australia. The company encourages shareholders to participate by submitting proxy votes online or via mail, emphasizing the importance of shareholder engagement in the decision-making process. The AGM will address key business matters affecting shareholders’ interests, and any changes to the meeting arrangements will be communicated through the company’s website and ASX announcements.

Widgie Nickel Limited, trading as WIN Metals Ltd, operates in the mining industry with a focus on nickel production. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker WIN.

Average Trading Volume: 4,753,671

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$32.33M

