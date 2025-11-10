Wickes Group Enhances Shareholder Value with Share Buyback

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest update is out from Wickes Group ( (GB:WIX) ).

Wickes Group PLC has announced the purchase of 70,137 of its own ordinary shares as part of an ongoing buyback program, with plans to cancel these shares. This move will reduce the company’s total issued share capital to 234,479,567 shares, potentially impacting shareholder voting rights and interest notifications.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:WIX) stock is a Buy with a £275.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Wickes Group stock, see the GB:WIX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:WIX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:WIX is a Neutral.

Wickes Group’s overall stock score reflects moderate financial health with strong cash flow but challenges in revenue growth and high leverage. Technical indicators suggest potential resistance and bearish momentum, while valuation metrics indicate fair value with an attractive dividend yield. The absence of earnings call and corporate events data limits further insights.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:WIX stock, click here.

More about Wickes Group

Wickes Group PLC operates in the home improvement retail industry, providing a range of products and services for DIY enthusiasts and professional builders. The company focuses on offering building materials, home improvement products, and related services to a diverse customer base.

Average Trading Volume: 545,658

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £474.3M

For an in-depth examination of WIX stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue