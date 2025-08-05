Wia Gold Limited Issues Over 7 Million New Shares

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from WIA Gold Limited ( (AU:WIA) ).

Wia Gold Limited has announced the issuance of 7,180,357 fully paid ordinary shares following the conversion of Options and Performance Rights. This issuance was conducted without a prospectus and under the provisions of the Corporations Act, with Wia confirming compliance with relevant reporting and disclosure obligations. The move signifies Wia’s ongoing commitment to transparency and regulatory adherence, potentially impacting its market operations and investor relations positively.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:WIA) stock is a Buy with a A$0.28 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on WIA Gold Limited stock, see the AU:WIA Stock Forecast page.

More about WIA Gold Limited

Average Trading Volume: 1,629,903

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$410.1M

See more data about WIA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

