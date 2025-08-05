WIA Gold Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

WIA Gold Limited ( (AU:WIA) ) just unveiled an announcement.

WIA Gold Limited has announced the quotation of 7,180,537 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), effective from August 1, 2025. This move is part of the company’s strategy to leverage convertible securities, potentially enhancing its capital structure and providing opportunities for growth and expansion within the gold mining sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:WIA) stock is a Buy with a A$0.28 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on WIA Gold Limited stock, see the AU:WIA Stock Forecast page.

More about WIA Gold Limited

WIA Gold Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold resources. The company is engaged in identifying and advancing gold projects to enhance its market position.

Average Trading Volume: 1,629,903

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$410.1M

