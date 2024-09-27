WIA Gold Ensures Strong Corporate Governance

WIA Gold Limited (AU:WIA) has released an update.

WIA Gold Limited has fulfilled its corporate governance disclosure requirements for the financial year ended 30 June 2024, as per ASX Listing Rules. The company’s up-to-date Corporate Governance Statement has been approved by the board and is accessible via a provided URL. WIA Gold adheres to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s recommendations, with detailed processes for board and executive roles, appointments, and accountability outlined on its website.

