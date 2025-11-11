WhiteHorse Finance Reports Q3 Earnings and Stock Buyback

WhiteHorse Finance ( (WHF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information WhiteHorse Finance presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is a business development company that specializes in originating and investing in loans to privately held, lower middle market companies across various industries. Managed by H.I.G. WhiteHorse Advisers, LLC, the company operates under the umbrella of H.I.G. Capital, a global alternative asset manager.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, WhiteHorse Finance announced a quarterly distribution of $0.25 per share and unveiled a stock repurchase program of up to $15 million. The company is focused on repositioning its portfolio and addressing underperforming assets, as highlighted by its CEO, Stuart Aronson.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included a total investment income of $17.7 million, a decrease from the previous quarter, and net investment income per share of $0.263. The company also reported a net decrease in net assets resulting from operations. Strategic moves included investments in new portfolio companies and the transfer of assets to its joint venture, STRS JV.

Looking ahead, WhiteHorse Finance is committed to enhancing long-term shareholder value through its stock repurchase program and a voluntary fee reduction by its adviser. The company aims to focus on new origination efforts with attractive risk-adjusted returns, despite challenges in its current investment portfolio.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue