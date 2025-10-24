WhiteHawk Ltd. Announces Director’s Interest Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from WhiteHawk Ltd. ( (AU:WHK) ) is now available.

WhiteHawk Ltd. has announced a change in the director’s interest notice, specifically involving Giuseppe Porcelli. The changes include the acquisition of additional securities through placement participation and free-attaching options, which were approved by shareholders. This adjustment in holdings reflects strategic moves within the company, potentially impacting its market positioning and shareholder interests.

Average Trading Volume: 3,139,710

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$8.95M

