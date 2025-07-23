Whitefield Industrials Proposes Director Fee Increase Amid Compliance Assurance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Whitefield Industrials Limited announced a proposal to increase the remuneration limit for its non-executive directors by $9,000, raising it to $75,000 per annum, pending shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. The company acknowledged an oversight in not submitting a draft of the Notice of Meeting to the ASX as required, but assured stakeholders that this was an isolated incident and measures are being taken to strengthen compliance controls.

Whitefield Industrials Limited operates in the industrial sector and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:WHF). The company focuses on providing industrial services and products, with a market emphasis on maintaining compliance with ASX listing rules.

