Whitebark Energy Updates Hydrocarbon Resource Estimates in Officer Basin

The latest update is out from Whitebark Energy Ltd ( (AU:WBE) ).

Whitebark Energy Limited has announced amendments to its previous update on the prospective hydrocarbon resources in PEL 81. The revisions include additional details on geological interpretations and resource assessments, highlighting the significant potential of the Rickerscote Prospect. Independent experts have confirmed substantial hydrocarbon resources, with Whitebark holding a 70% interest and an option to increase ownership to 100%. This development positions Whitebark to potentially unlock the Officer Basin as a major source of hydrocarbons, contributing to Australian energy security and transition.

More about Whitebark Energy Ltd

Whitebark Energy Limited (ASX:WBE) operates in the energy sector, focusing on hydrocarbon exploration and production. The company is primarily involved in the development of oil and gas resources, with a significant interest in the Officer Basin in South Australia.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$2.8M

