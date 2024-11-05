White Energy Advances Exploration at Specimen Hill Project

White Energy Company Limited (AU:WEC) has released an update.

White Energy Company Limited has made significant strides in exploring its Specimen Hill Project in Queensland, identifying promising copper and gold mineralization prospects. Recent surveys and analyses have uncovered high-grade rock samples and potential mineral systems, fueling optimism for future discoveries. Continued exploration efforts, including soil sampling and geological mapping, aim to define drilling targets.

