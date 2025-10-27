White Cliff Minerals Unveils Promising Copper Discoveries at Rae Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

White Cliff Minerals Limited ( (AU:WCN) ) has provided an announcement.

White Cliff Minerals Limited announced promising results from its diamond drilling at the Rae Copper Project in Nunavut, Canada. The drilling confirmed sedimentary hosted copper mineralization, with significant intersections indicating proximity to high-grade copper zones. The results suggest a well-endowed copper system, with the potential for higher-grade discoveries in future drilling. This development could enhance White Cliff’s positioning in the copper exploration industry, offering potential benefits to stakeholders through expanded resource estimates and future exploration success.

More about White Cliff Minerals Limited

White Cliff Minerals Limited is a company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral resources, focusing primarily on copper projects. The company operates in the mining industry and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker WCN and on the OTCQB market as WCMLF.

YTD Price Performance: 25.00%

Average Trading Volume: 9,610,489

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$48.97M

