Whitbread PLC Announces Share Transactions by Key Executives

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Whitbread ( (GB:WTB) ) has provided an announcement.

Whitbread PLC announced the sale of shares by Simon Ewins, Managing Director of UK Hotels and Restaurants, and Tracey Ewins, a person closely associated with him. The transactions, involving 1,500 ordinary shares each at a price of £30.66, were conducted in London on October 29, 2025, totaling £45,990 per transaction. This disclosure highlights the company’s commitment to transparency in managerial transactions, potentially impacting stakeholder perceptions and market confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:WTB) stock is a Buy with a £3500.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Whitbread stock, see the GB:WTB Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:WTB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:WTB is a Outperform.

Whitbread’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call drive the score, supported by solid technical indicators. Valuation is a moderate factor, with the P/E ratio and dividend yield providing a balanced view. The company’s strategic initiatives and efficiency gains are significant positives, despite some market challenges.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:WTB stock, click here.

More about Whitbread

Whitbread PLC operates in the hospitality industry, primarily focusing on hotels and restaurants in the UK. The company is known for its Premier Inn hotel chain and a range of restaurant brands, catering to a broad market segment.

Average Trading Volume: 534,040

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £5.27B

For detailed information about WTB stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue