WH Smith PLC Advances Share Buyback Plan

WH Smith PLC has continued its share buyback program by purchasing 11,000 ordinary shares on October 11, 2024, with the intention to cancel them, contributing to a total acquisition of 164,514 shares since the program began. These transactions were executed on the London Stock Exchange, with Barclays acting as the investment firm, at prices ranging from 13.8700 to 14.0500 per share. The current total number of shares in issue stands at 130,751,778, which determines the shareholders’ voting rights.

