WH Group Plans Smithfield U.S. and Mexico Spin-Off

WH Group Limited (HK:0288) has released an update.

WH Group Limited has announced a proposal to spin-off the United States and Mexico operations of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Smithfield Foods, Inc., planning for a separate listing on either the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq. The company’s announcement follows the necessary regulatory submission to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and is subject to approvals, including from the Stock Exchange and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Shareholders and investors are advised to exercise caution as the proposal’s details are not yet finalized and the spin-off may vary in its execution and timing.

