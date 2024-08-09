Wetherspoon Counters Closure Claims with Record Sales

J D Wetherspoon (GB:JDW) has released an update.

JD Wetherspoon PLC has refuted claims by the Daily Mail of mass closures, highlighting record sales of over £1.9 billion and a pre-tax profit of £42.6 million for 2023. The company clarified that of the pubs it disposed of, many have been sold to other businesses or are due to reopen, while others were affected by lease expirations or redevelopment plans by landlords. Chairman Tim Martin criticized the misleading nature of the Daily Mail’s reporting and emphasized the company’s strong financial position and employment growth.

