Westwater Resources Advances Graphite Plant Financing and Study

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

Westwater Resources ( (WWR) ) has shared an announcement.

On January 28, 2025, Westwater Resources announced an update on its debt financing efforts for the Kellyton Graphite Processing Plant and the results of its definitive feasibility study for Phase II of the plant. The company received final investment committee approval from the lead lender, although the closing of the debt transaction has been delayed due to significant due diligence. The feasibility study for Phase II reveals estimated capital costs of $453 million and a pre-tax NPV of $1.4 billion, highlighting the project’s long-term potential and its importance in the battery-grade graphite market.

More about Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources, Inc. is an energy technology company focused on developing battery-grade natural graphite. Its primary project is the Kellyton Graphite Processing Plant under construction in east-central Alabama. Additionally, the company owns the Coosa Graphite Deposit, the most advanced natural flake graphite deposit in the contiguous United States, located in Coosa County, Alabama.

YTD Price Performance: 30.0%

Average Trading Volume: 741,625

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $72.51M

Learn more about WWR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.