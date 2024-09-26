Westpac Announces Upcoming Dividend Payment

Westpac Banking (AU:WBC) has released an update.

Westpac Banking Corporation has announced a new dividend distribution for its capital notes, with a payment of AUD 1.2789 per note, scheduled for December 23, 2024. The dividend, which represents a 5.1298% annual distribution rate, is fully franked and applies to the period ending December 21, 2024. Investors should note the ex-date on December 12 and the record date on December 13 for eligibility.

