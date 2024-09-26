Westpac Announces New Dividend Payout

Westpac Banking (AU:WBC) has released an update.

Westpac Banking Corporation has declared a new dividend for its ‘Capital Note 3’ security, set to be distributed at a rate of 5.2698% per annum. Shareholders will receive AUD 1.3138 per note, with the key dates being the Ex Date on December 12, 2024, the Record Date on December 13, 2024, and the Payment Date on December 23, 2024. This announcement promises a fully franked dividend, reflecting a solid quarter for the company.

