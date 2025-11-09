Westpac Announces $70 Billion Debt Issuance Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from Westpac Banking ( (AU:WBC) ).

Westpac Banking Corporation has announced an Information Memorandum for its U.S.$70 billion program for the issuance of debt instruments, including subordinated instruments. This program allows Westpac to offer debt securities under specific terms and conditions, potentially impacting its financial strategy and market positioning by expanding its funding sources and enhancing its capital structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:WBC) stock is a Hold with a A$40.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Westpac Banking stock, see the AU:WBC Stock Forecast page.

More about Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation is a major financial services provider based in Australia, primarily engaged in offering a wide range of banking and financial services. The company focuses on providing services such as personal banking, business banking, and wealth management, and operates extensively in the Australian and New Zealand markets.

YTD Price Performance: 25.97%

Average Trading Volume: 4,909,228

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$133.2B

See more data about WBC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue