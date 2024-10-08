Westpac AGM to Address Climate Change and Governance

Westpac Banking (AU:WBC) has released an update.

Westpac Banking Corporation announces upcoming shareholder resolutions for its 2024 AGM, including amendments to the company’s constitution and the assessment of transition plans for clients in the oil and gas industry in response to climate change risks. The full Notice of Annual General Meeting, detailing the Board’s recommendations on each resolution, will be released in November 2024.

