Westinghouse Air Brake Unveils 2024 Earnings Forecast and Q2 Results

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) has issued an update.

On July 24, 2024, the Company released a press statement offering a forecast for its fiscal year 2024 earnings, alongside a presentation detailing its second quarter performance. This information, while provided to the public and relevant for understanding company projections and past performance, is not considered filed under the Securities Exchange Act nor is it incorporated by reference into future Securities Act filings unless explicitly stated.

