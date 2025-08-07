Westgold Resources Updates Technical Report for Beta Hunt Operation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from Westgold Resources ( (AU:WGX) ) is now available.

Westgold Resources Limited has filed an updated NI 43-101 compliant technical report for its Beta Hunt Operation in the Eastern Goldfields, Western Australia. This report, which supports a previous announcement of a maiden mineral resource of 2.3 million ounces, confirms there are no material differences from the initial disclosure. The report was prepared by qualified persons within the company and is available on SEDAR+ and the company’s website, indicating compliance with regulatory requirements and reinforcing the company’s transparency and commitment to stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:WGX) stock is a Buy with a A$3.20 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Westgold Resources stock, see the AU:WGX Stock Forecast page.

More about Westgold Resources

Westgold Resources Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focused on the extraction and production of mineral resources. The company is listed on both the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker WGX, and it is based in Perth, Western Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 5,287,152

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$2.49B

Find detailed analytics on WGX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue