Westgold Resources Relocates Principal Office to Enhance Operations

Westgold Resources ( (AU:WGX) ) just unveiled an update.

Westgold Resources Limited has announced a change in its registered office and principal place of business to Level 13, 200 St Georges Terrace, Perth, Western Australia. This strategic move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to streamline operations and enhance its corporate presence, potentially impacting its operational efficiency and stakeholder engagement.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:WGX) stock is a Buy with a A$7.40 price target.

More about Westgold Resources

Westgold Resources Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and production of gold. The company is listed on both the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker WGX.

YTD Price Performance: 83.11%

Average Trading Volume: 5,357,453

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$4.86B

