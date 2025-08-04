Western Yilgarn Unveils High-Grade Gallium Discovery at Ida Holmes Junction

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Pacific Bauxite Limited ( (AU:WYX) ) is now available.

Western Yilgarn Limited has announced a significant discovery of high-grade gallium mineralisation at its Ida Holmes Junction Project in Western Australia. This discovery, confirmed through a helicopter-borne rock chip reconnaissance program, strengthens the company’s strategic position in the critical minerals sector. The mineralised system remains open in all directions, indicating strong potential for further extensions and discoveries. With gallium being essential for semiconductors and green technologies, and global demand accelerating, this discovery could have significant implications for Western Yilgarn’s operations and stakeholders.

Western Yilgarn Limited operates in the critical minerals sector, focusing on the exploration and development of gallium, a key technology metal essential for semiconductors and green technologies. The company holds exploration licenses over projects in Western Australia, including the Ida Holmes Junction Project and the New Norcia Bauxite-Gallium Project.

