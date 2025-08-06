Western Mines Group Ltd Announces Quotation of New Securities

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Western Mines Group Ltd ( (AU:WMG) ) has issued an update.

Western Mines Group Ltd has announced the application for quotation of 400,000 ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX, effective from August 6, 2025. This move is part of previously announced transactions and could potentially enhance the company’s liquidity and market presence, benefiting stakeholders by increasing the availability of its shares for trading.

More about Western Mines Group Ltd

Western Mines Group Ltd operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily engaged in the extraction and production of various minerals, positioning itself as a key player in the mining sector.

Average Trading Volume: 145,229

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

