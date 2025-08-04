Western Mines Group Advances Phase 4 Drilling at Mulga Tank Project

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Western Mines Group Ltd ( (AU:WMG) ) has provided an announcement.

Western Mines Group Ltd has announced progress in their Phase 4 drilling program at the Mulga Tank Ni-Cu-Co-PGE Project. The initial four reverse circulation holes have been completed, revealing visible sulphide mineralisation and extending known mineralisation beyond the current Mineral Resource shell. The company has shifted to diamond drilling to further explore the Panhandle area, supported by Exploration Incentive Scheme grants. A recent Down Hole ElectroMagnetic survey identified a conductive anomaly, which will be further investigated, potentially impacting the company’s resource estimates and exploration strategy.

More about Western Mines Group Ltd

Western Mines Group Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. Their primary products include nickel, copper, cobalt, and platinum group elements (PGE), with a significant market focus on the Mulga Tank Project located in Western Australia’s Eastern Goldfields.

Average Trading Volume: 145,229

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

