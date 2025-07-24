Western Forest Products Announces Share Consolidation Effective Date

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Western Forest Prod ( (TSE:WEF) ) has shared an update.

Western Forest Products Inc. announced the effective date for the consolidation of its common shares, which will reduce the number of issued and outstanding shares from approximately 316.7 million to about 10.6 million. The Toronto Stock Exchange has approved this share consolidation, and trading on a post-consolidation basis will commence on July 28, 2025. This move is expected to streamline the company’s share structure, potentially impacting shareholder value and market perception. The consolidation will involve adjustments to stock options and other share units, with Computershare acting as the exchange agent to facilitate the process for shareholders.

Spark's Take on TSE:WEF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:WEF is a Neutral.

The overall score reflects Western Forest Products’ mixed performance. Financial stability is counterbalanced by weak profitability and modest cash flow improvements. The technical outlook is neutral, and while strategic initiatives offer some promise, operational and market challenges persist. The fire incident further clouds the company’s near-term outlook.

More about Western Forest Prod

Western Forest Products Inc. is an integrated forest products company focused on building a margin-focused log and lumber business to compete in global softwood markets. The company operates primarily on the coast of British Columbia and Washington State and is a leading supplier of high-value, specialty forest products to worldwide markets. Western has a lumber capacity of 780 million board feet from six sawmills and operates four remanufacturing facilities and two glulam manufacturing facilities. It sources timber from long-term licenses, First Nations arrangements, and market purchases, and supplements its production through a wholesale program.

Average Trading Volume: 477,816

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: C$125.1M

