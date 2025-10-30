Western Exploration Advances 2025 Exploration at Aura Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Western Exploration Inc ( (TSE:WEX) ).

Western Exploration Inc. has updated its 2025 exploration program targeting the Tomasina Fault Zone as part of its Aura Project. The company completed nine reverse circulation drill holes, confirming widespread alteration and veining, which indicate a robust hydrothermal system and potential for resource expansion. Initial results are promising, with further drilling planned to explore additional targets, supporting the company’s confidence in the Tomasina target’s potential to complement existing resources at Gravel Creek and the Jarbidge discovery.

Western Exploration Inc. is a company focused on advancing its 100% owned Aura Project, located north of Elko, Nevada. The project includes three unique gold and silver deposits: Doby George, Gravel Creek, and Wood Gulch. The company is led by a team of experienced precious metals experts aiming to become North America’s premiere gold and silver development company.

