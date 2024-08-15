Western Bulk Chartering Posts Strong H1 2024 Profits

Western Bulk Chartering AS (DE:7EJ) has released an update.

Western Bulk Chartering AS reported a net profit of USD 2.5 million for the first half of 2024, buoyed by a strong dry bulk market and strategic vessel repositioning. Despite not declaring a Q2-24 dividend to preserve working capital for growth, the company is optimistic about the Atlantic market’s performance in the second half of the year. An investor presentation is scheduled for August 20th, with registration available on their website.

For further insights into DE:7EJ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.