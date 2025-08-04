West Wits Mining Advances Qala Shallows Project Towards Gold Production

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from West Wits Mining Limited ( (AU:WWI) ) is now available.

West Wits Mining Limited has commenced the mobilisation phase of its Qala Shallows project, marking a significant step towards gold production. The company has started transferring stockpiled ore to the Ezulwini Processing Plant, with processing expected to begin in the first half of 2026. Key contractors and suppliers have been mobilised, and infrastructure development is underway, including the delivery of essential equipment and services. This progress positions West Wits to efficiently ramp up mining operations and achieve its production targets, potentially strengthening its position in the gold mining industry.

More about West Wits Mining Limited

West Wits Mining Limited is a company in the mining industry, primarily focused on gold production. Their flagship project, Qala Shallows, is aimed at achieving a steady-state production target of 65,000 tonnes per month, with an average annual output of 70,000 ounces of gold over a 12-year period.

Average Trading Volume: 8,426,788

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$69.43M

