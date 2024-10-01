West Red Lake Gold Commits to Reconciliation

West Red Lake Gold Mines (TSE:WRLG) has released an update.

West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. has expressed its commitment to the principles of Truth and Reconciliation Day, highlighting efforts to support economic reconciliation with First Nations. The company operates within traditional First Nations territories in Ontario’s Red Lake district, known for its prosperous gold mines, and maintains a partnership agreement with local communities.

